Genprex’s Innovative Gene Therapy Study Shows Promise for Lung Cancer Treatment

Genprex ((GNPX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Genprex is conducting a study titled A Phase 1/2 Open-Label, Dose-Escalation and Clinical Response Study of Quaratusugene Ozeplasmid in Combination With Osimertinib in Patients With Advanced, Metastatic EGFR-Mutant, Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of adding quaratusugene ozeplasmid to osimertinib for patients with advanced lung cancer who have progressed on osimertinib. This study is significant as it explores a novel gene therapy approach for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests quaratusugene ozeplasmid, a non-viral gene therapy using the TUSC2 gene, combined with osimertinib, a 3rd generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The goal is to enhance cancer cell death and immune response while disrupting cancer cell growth.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a sequential model. It includes a Phase 1 dose-escalation to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose, followed by Phase 2a and 2b to evaluate efficacy. There is no masking, and the primary purpose is treatment.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 22, 2020. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on October 14, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipated results.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Genprex’s stock performance by showcasing progress in innovative cancer treatments. Success could enhance investor sentiment and position Genprex favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue