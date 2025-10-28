Genprex Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Reqorsa

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genprex ( (GNPX) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Genprex announced positive preclinical data for its Reqorsa® Gene Therapy presented at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EROTC International Conference. The study demonstrated that Reqorsa, combined with alectinib, induces apoptosis in ALK+ NSCLC cells and improves survival in mouse models, supporting future clinical trials in ALK-positive lung cancer.

More about Genprex

Genprex, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing gene therapies for cancer and diabetes. Its primary product, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy, targets non-small cell lung cancer and aims to enhance treatment efficacy when combined with existing therapies.

Average Trading Volume: 632,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.65M

For detailed information about GNPX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue