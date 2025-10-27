Genor Biopharma Announces Major Acquisition and Strategic Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited ( (HK:6998) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited has announced a very substantial acquisition and connected transaction involving a proposed merger and the issuance of consideration shares under a specific mandate. The company is also applying for a reverse takeover involving a new listing application and a whitewash waiver, among other strategic changes. The dispatch of the circular related to these transactions has been delayed, with the company working closely with professional parties to address regulatory comments. The merger’s completion is contingent upon several conditions, including regulatory approvals, and shareholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company is involved in substantial acquisitions and mergers, focusing on expanding its market presence and capabilities through strategic transactions.

YTD Price Performance: 78.03%

Average Trading Volume: 2,578,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.62B

For detailed information about 6998 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

