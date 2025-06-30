Genor Biopharma Advances Clinical Evaluation of GB261

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited ( (HK:6998) ) just unveiled an update.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited announced advancements in the clinical evaluation of their drug candidate, GB261, a bispecific antibody targeting CD20 on B-cells and CD3 on T-cells. The drug, licensed to Candid Therapeutics, Inc., has shown promise in treating autoimmune diseases with initial patients tolerating the treatment well. This development could enhance Genor Biopharma’s positioning in the biotechnology industry, potentially impacting stakeholders positively if successful.

More about Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited is a biotechnology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on developing innovative therapies. Their primary products include bispecific antibodies, with a market focus on treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

YTD Price Performance: 40.46%

Average Trading Volume: 1,012,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.27B

See more data about 6998 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue