Genmab’s Rina-S Study: A New Hope for Advanced Solid Tumors

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Genmab is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study titled Phase 1/2 Study of Rina-S in Patients With Locally Advanced and/or Metastatic Solid Tumors. The study aims to evaluate the safety and characteristics of the drug Rina-S in patients with various types of advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, lung, and breast cancers. This research is significant as it seeks to address treatment challenges in metastatic and unresectable cancers.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Rina-S, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs like carboplatin, bevacizumab, and pembrolizumab. These combinations aim to enhance treatment efficacy for patients with advanced cancer.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a non-randomized, sequential model with no masking, primarily focusing on treatment. The study is designed to explore different combinations of Rina-S to determine the most effective treatment regimen.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 4, 2022, with its latest update submitted on October 7, 2025. While the primary completion date is not specified, these dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of Rina-S could significantly impact Genmab’s stock performance, as successful results may lead to new treatment options for challenging cancers, potentially increasing investor confidence. The study’s progress is also relevant in the context of competitive cancer treatment markets, where advancements can shift market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue