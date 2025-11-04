Genie Energy Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Genie Energy Ltd. Class B Commo ( (GNE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Genie Energy Ltd. Class B Commo presented to its investors.

Genie Energy Ltd. is a prominent provider of retail and renewable energy solutions, operating primarily in the United States with a focus on electricity and natural gas supply, as well as solar energy projects. The company recently released its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, showcasing significant revenue growth but facing challenges in profitability due to rising commodity costs. Genie Energy reported a 23.6% increase in revenue to $138.3 million, driven by higher electricity consumption and commodity prices. However, gross profit decreased by 20.8% to $30.0 million, and net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $6.7 million from $10.2 million in the previous year. The company’s retail energy division, GRE, saw a 25.1% revenue increase but faced margin pressures due to higher commodity costs. Meanwhile, Genie Renewables made progress on solar projects, with Diversegy contributing to revenue growth. Looking forward, Genie Energy anticipates a more favorable margin environment in the coming quarters and aims to meet its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance, albeit at the lower end of the range.

