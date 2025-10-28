GENFIT Showcases ACLF Pipeline Advances at AASLD Liver Meeting 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Genfit SA ( (GNFT) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, GENFIT announced its participation in the upcoming AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2025, where it will present new data on its ACLF pipeline, including the lead program G1090N, and other programs like SRT-015 and CLM-022. The company will also present real-world evidence and biomarker insights in cirrhosis. Ipsen, a partner of GENFIT, will present data on Iqirvo® in rare cholestatic liver diseases, highlighting its potential to address disease progression and symptom burden. These presentations underscore GENFIT’s commitment to advancing treatments for liver diseases and enhancing its industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GNFT) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genfit SA stock, see the GNFT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GNFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNFT is a Neutral.

Genfit SA’s overall score reflects a strong financial recovery with improved revenue and profitability. However, the stock’s valuation is a concern due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a stable outlook, but caution is advised given the valuation challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GNFT stock, click here.

More about Genfit SA

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare and life-threatening liver diseases, including Acute on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), acute decompensation, and hepatic encephalopathy. The company has a strong R&D portfolio and has developed high-potential molecules, exemplified by the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in 2024. GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise and is headquartered in Lille, France, with offices in Paris, Zurich, and Cambridge, MA.

Average Trading Volume: 5,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $217M

For a thorough assessment of GNFT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue