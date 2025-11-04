Generation Uranium Targets High-Grade Mineralization at VGR Trend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Generation Gold Corp. Class A ( (TSE:GEN) ) has provided an announcement.

Generation Uranium Inc. has identified the VGR Trend within its Yath Property as a high-priority target for high-grade uranium mineralization, located outside the Athabasca Basin. The VGR Trend, spanning over 5 kilometers, shows significant potential with several geological indicators suggesting a world-class uranium system. The company plans to conduct diamond drilling to explore deeper into the unconformity zone, which has not been fully evaluated due to previous drilling limitations. This development positions the Yath Property as a potential major uranium district in Canada, with implications for the company’s growth and the broader uranium industry.

More about Generation Gold Corp. Class A

Generation Uranium is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on uranium. The company is advancing its wholly-owned Yath uranium project, located in Nunavut’s Angilak district, a prominent emerging uranium camp in Canada. With a strong pipeline of high-priority exploration targets, Generation Uranium is well-positioned to contribute to the future supply of clean nuclear energy.

Average Trading Volume: 129,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.13M

See more data about GEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue