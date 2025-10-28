Generation Uranium Expands Yath Project with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Generation Gold Corp. Class A ( (TSE:GEN) ) has issued an announcement.

Generation Uranium Inc. has expanded its Yath Project in the Angilak Uranium District of Nunavut by acquiring the Yath Extension Property. This strategic acquisition increases the project’s size by 4,123.94 hectares, enhancing the company’s control over key structural corridors and aligning with its goal to advance high-priority exploration targets. The acquisition involves a share issuance, cash payment, and a net smelter return royalty, pending regulatory approval. The expansion strengthens Generation Uranium’s position within the uranium belt, potentially impacting its exploration capabilities and market positioning.

More about Generation Gold Corp. Class A

Generation Uranium is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on uranium. The company is advancing its 100-percent-owned Yath uranium project in Nunavut’s Angilak district, a prominent emerging uranium camp in Canada. With a strong pipeline of high-priority exploration targets and access to proven uranium-bearing corridors, Generation Uranium aims to contribute to the future supply of clean nuclear energy.

Average Trading Volume: 121,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$2.61M

For an in-depth examination of GEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue