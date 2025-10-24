Generation Uranium Concludes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Generation Gold Corp. Class A ( (TSE:GEN) ) has issued an announcement.

Generation Uranium Inc. announced the closing of the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $687,500 through the issuance of 13,750,000 units at $0.05 per unit. The proceeds are intended for general working capital and corporate purposes, with broker warrants issued to Ventum Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. as part of the transaction. This financial move supports the company’s ongoing exploration activities and strengthens its position in the uranium industry, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market presence.

More about Generation Gold Corp. Class A

Generation Uranium is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on uranium. The company is advancing its fully-owned Yath uranium project in Nunavut’s Angilak district, a prominent emerging uranium camp in Canada. With a strong pipeline of exploration targets, Generation Uranium is positioned to contribute to the future supply of clean nuclear energy.

Average Trading Volume: 118,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$2.61M

See more data about GEN stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

