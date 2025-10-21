General Motors Boosts 2025 Earnings Guidance Following Strong Q3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

General Motors ( (GM) ) has provided an update.

General Motors reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, announcing a revenue of $48.6 billion and a net income of $1.3 billion. The company has updated its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting a more optimistic outlook with increased expectations for net income, EBIT-adjusted, automotive operating cash flow, and adjusted automotive free cash flow. This update suggests a strong operational performance and a positive impact on GM’s market positioning, potentially benefiting stakeholders.

Spark’s Take on GM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GM is a Outperform.

GM’s strong technical momentum and undervaluation are key strengths, supported by solid revenue growth and market share gains. However, high leverage and profitability pressures, along with challenges in EV profitability, temper the overall score.

More about General Motors

General Motors (GM) is a leading automotive manufacturer based in Detroit, Michigan. The company is known for producing a wide range of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and electric vehicles, and is a major player in the global automotive industry.

Average Trading Volume: 8,148,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $55.22B

