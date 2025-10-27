Genenta Science Appoints New Board Member and Confirms CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genenta Science SpA Sponsored ADR ( (GNTA) ) has shared an update.

On April 29, 2025, Genenta Science S.p.A. held its Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in a virtual format, where shareholders approved the statutory financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, and appointed three directors to the Board, including Dr. Francesco Galimi as a new member. Dr. Galimi brings over 30 years of experience in healthcare R&D, having held leadership roles in biotech and large pharma companies. The newly appointed directors met on April 30, 2025, to confirm Mr. Pierluigi Paracchi as CEO, with compensation details for the directors also finalized.

More about Genenta Science SpA Sponsored ADR

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a biotechnology company based in Milan, Italy, focusing on the development of innovative gene therapies. The company is engaged in research and development within the healthcare sector, particularly targeting cancer treatment through gene transfer technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 352,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $118.7M

