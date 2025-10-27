Genelux Corp.’s OnPrime Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Genelux Corp. ((GNLX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The OnPrime study, officially titled ‘A Randomized Phase 3 Study Assessing the Efficacy and Safety of Olvi-Vec Followed by Platinum-doublet Chemotherapy and Bevacizumab Compared With Physician’s Choice of Chemotherapy and Bevacizumab in Women With Platinum-Resistant/Refractory Ovarian Cancer (PRROC) (OnPrime, GOG-3076)’, aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Olvi-Vec followed by chemotherapy and bevacizumab in women with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. This study is significant as it builds on promising Phase II results, potentially offering a new treatment avenue for this challenging condition.

The intervention being tested is Olvi-Vec, an engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus, administered intraperitoneally, followed by platinum-doublet chemotherapy and bevacizumab. This combination aims to enhance tumor cell killing and immune activation, potentially reversing platinum resistance.

The study is designed as a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 trial. Participants are randomly allocated in a 2:1 ratio to either the experimental arm (Olvi-Vec followed by chemotherapy and bevacizumab) or the active comparator arm (physician’s choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab). The primary purpose is treatment, with no masking involved.

The study began on March 7, 2022, with the latest update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timeliness of the data being analyzed.

The update on this study could influence Genelux Corp.’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may boost investor confidence and market value. In the competitive landscape of ovarian cancer treatments, advancements in this study could position Genelux favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

