GEN Restaurant Group Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Class A ( (GENK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. is a prominent player in the casual dining sector, known for its GEN Korean BBQ brand that offers a unique ‘grill at your table’ experience across its locations in the United States and South Korea.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, GEN Restaurant Group reported a modest revenue increase of 2.7% year-over-year, reaching $50.4 million. Despite this growth, the company faced a loss from operations amounting to $3.7 million, reflecting the challenging environment in the restaurant industry.

Key highlights from the quarter include the opening of five new restaurants in South Korea and a total of 15 new locations in 2025, surpassing their initial target. The company is also expanding its brand through strategic initiatives such as offering ready-to-cook meats in over 600 grocery stores and developing Korean-related products. However, increased operating expenses, particularly in food costs and occupancy, have impacted profitability, with a net loss before income taxes of $3.9 million.

Looking ahead, GEN Restaurant Group remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with plans for further store openings and brand expansion initiatives. The management is confident in achieving sustained, profitable growth into 2026 and beyond, driven by increased brand awareness and disciplined execution.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue