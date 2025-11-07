Gen Digital Appoints Bryan Ko as COO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Gen Digital ( (GEN) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 3, 2025, Gen Digital Inc. appointed Bryan Ko as the Chief Operating Officer, while he continues his role as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. The Board also approved a new Executive Severance and Retention Plan, providing enhanced severance, change-in-control, and retirement benefits for certain executives, potentially impacting executive retention and company stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (GEN) stock is a Hold with a $29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gen Digital stock, see the GEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GEN is a Neutral.

Gen Digital’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including record revenue growth and raised guidance. However, technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. High leverage and declining net profit margins are additional concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GEN stock, click here.

More about Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on digital security solutions and services. The company provides a range of products aimed at protecting consumers and businesses from cyber threats, with a market focus on enhancing digital safety and privacy.

Average Trading Volume: 3,727,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $15.91B

See more insights into GEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue