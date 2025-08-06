Gemdale Properties Reports Strong July 2025 Sales Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Gemdale Properties & Investment ( (HK:0535) ).

Gemdale Properties & Investment Corporation Limited reported unaudited operating statistics for July 2025, with contracted sales reaching approximately RMB 1,280 million and a contracted sales area of about 90,400 square meters. The average selling price was RMB 14,200 per square meter. From January to July 2025, the company’s aggregate contracted sales totaled approximately RMB 6,980 million, covering an area of 542,700 square meters. This data is preliminary and may differ from future audited reports, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Gemdale Properties & Investment

Gemdale Properties & Investment Corporation Limited is a real estate company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on property development and investment. The company operates in the real estate industry, providing services related to property sales and management.

Average Trading Volume: 214,695,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$4.57B

See more insights into 0535 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue