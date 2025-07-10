Geely Automobile to Review Interim Results in August

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Geely Automobile Holdings ( (HK:0175) ) just unveiled an update.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 14, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is a crucial event for the company as it will provide insights into its financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0175) stock is a Buy with a HK$22.80 price target.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a prominent player in the automotive industry, known for manufacturing and selling vehicles. The company focuses on delivering a range of automobiles and has a significant presence in the market, with operations and subsidiaries contributing to its growth.

