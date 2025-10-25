GE Aerospace Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Ge Aerospace ((GE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for GE Aerospace was marked by a robust performance, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported operational improvements and increased guidance, painting a positive picture overall. While challenges such as a decline in spare engine ratios and expected losses in the 9X program were noted, the positive aspects of the report significantly outweighed these concerns.

Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

GE Aerospace reported a remarkable 26% increase in revenue, reaching $11.3 billion, and a profit of $2.3 billion, also up 26% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) saw a substantial rise of 44% to $1.66, with free cash flow conversion exceeding 130%. This strong financial performance underscores the company’s effective strategies and market position.

Commercial Engines and Services (CES) Performance

The Commercial Engines and Services segment demonstrated solid growth, with orders increasing by 5% and services revenue up by 28%. Operating profit in this segment saw a significant 35% year-on-year increase, highlighting the strength and demand in this area of GE Aerospace’s business.

Defense and Propulsion Technologies (DPT) Success

The Defense and Propulsion Technologies segment experienced a 26% growth in revenue, with profit soaring by 75%. This impressive performance was driven by an 83% increase in defense engine output year-over-year, reflecting the company’s strong foothold in defense markets.

Raised Full Year Guidance

GE Aerospace has raised its full-year guidance across the board, anticipating high teens revenue growth. The company expects operating profit to increase to between $8.65 billion and $8.85 billion, reflecting confidence in its continued growth trajectory.

Operational Improvements and Supply Chain Enhancements

The company reported significant operational improvements, with material input from priority suppliers growing by 35% year-over-year. Additionally, internal shop visit output for LEAP engines increased by more than 30%, indicating enhanced efficiency and productivity in operations.

Challenges with Spare Engine Ratios

Despite the strong growth in equipment revenue, GE Aerospace faced challenges with a sequential and year-over-year decline in spare engine ratios. This issue highlights a potential area for improvement in maintaining equipment availability and service readiness.

9X Program Losses

The company acknowledged expectations for losses in the 9X program to more than double by 2026, which could impact profit margins. This challenge represents a significant hurdle that GE Aerospace will need to address moving forward.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, GE Aerospace provided an optimistic forward-looking guidance, with orders up by 2% and a 13% year-to-date rise, driven by a 31% growth in services. The company anticipates full-year revenue growth in the high teens, with CES and DPT profits projected to rise significantly. Free cash flow is expected to reach $7.1-$7.3 billion, supported by strong service demand and operational improvements.

In summary, GE Aerospace’s earnings call highlighted a robust financial performance with significant growth in revenue and profit. Despite some challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements have positioned it well for continued success. The raised guidance and optimistic outlook further reinforce confidence in GE Aerospace’s future prospects.

