GCX Metals Intercepts Massive Sulfides at Southwest Prospect

The latest announcement is out from GCX Metals Limited ( (AU:TM1) ).

GCX Metals Limited has reported the interception of massive sulfides at its Southwest Prospect, indicating the presence of a magmatic Ni-Cu-PGM-Co sulfide mineralization system. The discovery of these sulfide zones, which are consistent with magmatic sulfide systems, suggests a large-scale, multi-commodity potential within the evolving magma chamber. The continuity of these sulfide zones across multiple drill holes highlights the potential for high-grade base and precious metal concentrations. The ongoing drilling and electromagnetic surveys aim to refine targeting and further explore the metal-rich sulfide accumulations, with assay results expected to be released progressively over the next three months.

Average Trading Volume: 2,167,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$110.9M

