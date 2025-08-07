GCL Technology Revises 2025 Wafer Sale Agreement and Enters New Silicon Material Deal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from GCL-Poly Energy Holdings ( (HK:3800) ) is now available.

GCL Technology Holdings Limited announced revisions to its 2025 Wafer Sale Agreement, reducing the annual cap from RMB996 million to RMB250 million. Additionally, the company entered a new agreement for the sale of silicon material products. These transactions, involving connected parties under the Zhu Family Trust, are subject to specific reporting requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting strategic adjustments in procurement plans and market positioning.

GCL Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the energy sector. The company focuses on the production and sale of wafers and silicon materials, which are essential components in the solar energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 524,565,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$33.61B

