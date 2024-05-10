Gazelle Ventures Seeks Full Control of No Signboard Holdings

No Signboard Holdings Ltd. (SG:9I7) has released an update.

Gazelle Ventures Pte. Ltd. has made a mandatory unconditional cash offer to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares of No Signboard Holdings Ltd, not already under its control. As of May 10, 2024, the offer has received acceptances totaling a minor 0.4176% of the company’s shares, while Gazelle Ventures and its concert party group currently hold a commanding 75% of the issued shares.

