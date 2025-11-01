tiprankstipranks
Gannett’s Earnings Call: Debt Milestone & Digital Growth

Gannett Co., Inc. ((GCI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

In the recent earnings call for Gannett Co., Inc., the sentiment was a mix of optimism and caution. The company celebrated significant achievements such as debt reduction, digital revenue growth, and strategic AI licensing deals, which are anticipated to fuel future growth. However, challenges were noted, including a decline in overall revenue and increased costs in the third quarter, which affected the financial performance.

Debt Reduction Milestone

Gannett Co., Inc. reached a pivotal moment by reducing its total debt to below $1 billion for the first time since the 2019 merger. This achievement marks a crucial step in strengthening the company’s balance sheet and reducing leverage, positioning Gannett for more financial flexibility in the future.

Digital Revenue Growth

The company reported that digital revenues accounted for 47% of total company revenues in the third quarter, setting a new record. There is optimism that this figure will rise to 50% in the fourth quarter, reflecting Gannett’s successful pivot towards digital transformation.

AI Licensing Deals

Gannett has entered into significant AI licensing agreements, including a notable deal with Microsoft. These partnerships are expected to open new revenue streams, underscoring the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for growth.

Digital Advertising Growth

Digital advertising revenues continued to show year-over-year growth, with new advertising deals poised to further boost performance in the fourth quarter. This trend highlights Gannett’s effective strategies in capturing digital advertising market share.

Positive Legal Development

In a legal victory, Judge Castell ruled in favor of Gannett in the lawsuit against Google. This ruling establishes liability and moves the case forward to focus on damages and remedies, potentially benefiting Gannett’s legal standing and financial recovery.

Revenue Decrease

Despite the positive developments, Gannett faced an 8.4% decrease in total revenues year-over-year. This decline was partly due to timing shifts in large customer spending from the third to the fourth quarter, impacting the quarterly financial results.

Incremental Costs

The third quarter saw incremental costs arising from cost reduction actions, including medical and benefit-related expenses associated with employee exits. These costs were necessary for long-term savings but affected the short-term financial performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Gannett provided an optimistic outlook for future growth. The company expects digital revenues to grow in the low single digits in the fourth quarter, contributing to a positive financial forecast for the remainder of 2025. The successful implementation of a $100 million cost reduction program is anticipated to drive strong year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.

In conclusion, Gannett Co., Inc.’s earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment of achievement and caution. While the company made significant strides in digital transformation and debt reduction, challenges such as revenue decline and increased costs were acknowledged. The forward-looking guidance suggests a positive trajectory, with expectations of continued digital revenue growth and improved financial performance.

