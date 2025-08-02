tiprankstipranks
Gannett Co., Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Digital Gains

Gannett Co., Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Digital Gains

Gannett Co., Inc. ((GCI)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gannett Co., Inc. Shines in Digital Transformation Amid Revenue Challenges

The recent earnings call for Gannett Co., Inc. painted a picture of a company making notable progress in its digital transformation and financial management strategies. The sentiment during the call was generally positive, highlighting impressive sequential improvements in key financial metrics and strategic initiatives such as AI content licensing and cost reductions. However, challenges remain, particularly in the areas of total revenue decline and digital-only subscription growth.

Sequential Financial Improvements

Gannett reported a significant sequential increase in key financial metrics for Q2 2025. Total adjusted EBITDA rose by 27% to $64.2 million, while free cash flow surged by 73% to $17.6 million. The company also made strides in debt management, repaying $23.4 million in the quarter, contributing to nearly $100 million in debt repayment for the first half of 2025.

Digital Advertising Revenue Growth

Digital advertising revenues saw a 4% year-over-year growth in Q2, marking a significant turnaround from a slight decline in Q1. This growth was primarily driven by increased page views and programmatic revenue, underscoring the company’s efforts to enhance its digital presence.

AI Content Licensing Agreement with Perplexity

A strategic highlight from the call was Gannett’s AI content licensing agreement with Perplexity. This initiative is expected to bolster revenue through licensing fees and an advertising revenue share, positioning the company to capitalize on emerging digital trends.

Cost Reduction Program

Gannett has embarked on a $100 million cost reduction program focusing on automation and outsourcing. This initiative is anticipated to drive substantial growth in adjusted EBITDA for the latter half of 2025 and into 2026, reflecting the company’s commitment to operational efficiency.

Digital Marketing Solutions Improvement

The Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS) segment exhibited robust sequential growth, with core platform revenue increasing by 8.1% and segment adjusted EBITDA growing by 35.8%. The average customer count rose by 2.8%, and core platform ARPU reached new heights, highlighting the segment’s strong performance.

Total Revenue Decline

Despite these positive developments, total revenues for Q2 2025 were $584.9 million, an 8.6% decrease or 6.4% on a same-store basis. This decline indicates ongoing challenges in reversing revenue trends at the desired pace.

Digital-Only Subscription Revenue Challenges

Digital-only subscription revenues amounted to $42.7 million in Q2, facing headwinds from subscriber base rebuilding and pricing changes. These factors contributed to sequential revenue challenges, highlighting an area requiring strategic focus.

Print Revenue Decline

Print and commercial revenues continue to decline, though management remains focused on managing this long tail efficiently. This trend underscores the broader industry shift towards digital media.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Gannett provided optimistic guidance for the remainder of the year. The company projects same-store digital revenue growth of 3% to 5% year-over-year and anticipates substantial growth in total adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. Free cash flow is expected to more than double, driven by the $100 million cost reduction program and the strategic AI content licensing agreement with Perplexity.

In summary, Gannett Co., Inc.’s earnings call highlighted a company making significant strides in digital transformation and financial management, despite facing challenges in total revenue and digital-only subscription growth. The positive sentiment was bolstered by strategic initiatives and forward-looking guidance, positioning the company for continued progress in the evolving media landscape.

