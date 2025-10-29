Ganfeng Lithium Co. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ganfeng Lithium Co Class H ( (GNENF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ganfeng Lithium Co Class H presented to its investors.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., a prominent player in the lithium industry, specializes in the production and supply of lithium products, serving a critical role in the global supply chain for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage solutions. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Ganfeng Lithium Co. reported a significant increase in revenue and net profit, showcasing a robust financial performance compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 44.10% increase in revenue, amounting to approximately 6.25 billion yuan, and a remarkable 364.02% surge in net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching 556.76 million yuan.

Key financial metrics revealed a mixed performance, with a notable increase in basic and diluted earnings per share by 366.67%, reflecting the company’s profitability improvements. However, the net cash flow from operating activities showed a decline of 110.45%, indicating challenges in cash management. The company also reported a decrease in net profit after excluding non-recurring items, highlighting the impact of non-operational gains on its financial results.

Strategically, Ganfeng Lithium Co. announced significant developments, including the integration of its lithium projects in Argentina with Lithium Argentina AG, aiming to enhance its production capabilities and market presence. Additionally, the company successfully completed the issuance of H shares and convertible bonds, raising substantial capital to support its growth initiatives and financial stability.

Looking ahead, Ganfeng Lithium Co. remains focused on strengthening its position in the lithium market through strategic partnerships and investments. The management is optimistic about the company’s future prospects, driven by the increasing demand for lithium products in the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

