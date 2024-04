The latest announcement is out from GAN (GAN).

Brian Chang, who initially stepped in as Interim Chief Financial Officer for GAN Limited on November 25, 2022, has been officially appointed as the company’s CFO as of April 1, 2024. His new role comes with a salary boost from $330,000 to $375,000, while the other conditions of his employment agreement continue unchanged.

