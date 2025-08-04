GameSquare Holdings Announces Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 4, 2025, GameSquare Holdings announced the authorization of a share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to $5 million worth of its common stock. This initiative is funded by proceeds from its Ethereum yield strategy, which commenced on August 1, 2025, and aims to generate annual yields of 8% to 14%. The repurchase program reflects GameSquare’s strategic focus on capital allocation and shareholder value, leveraging its Ethereum holdings to create a new revenue stream and enhance its market positioning.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company that connects brands and publishers with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. It operates one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, offering creative services, advanced analytics, and managing FaZe Clan, a renowned gaming organization. GameSquare also runs a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program aimed at generating onchain yield and enhancing capital efficiency.

