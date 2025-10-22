Galliford Try Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galliford Try Holdings PLC announced the purchase of 20,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2025. The shares were bought from Peel Hunt LLP at a volume-weighted average price of 519.00 GBp per share. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize the company’s capital structure, and following the transaction, the total number of shares in issue stands at 101,988,897. The buyback program reflects Galliford Try’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and adjusting its capital base.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GFRD) stock is a Buy with a £551.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galliford Try stock, see the GB:GFRD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFRD is a Outperform.

Galliford Try’s overall stock score is driven by its strong technical momentum and solid financial foundation, despite challenges in revenue growth and profit margins. The stock’s fair valuation and attractive dividend yield further support its investment appeal. However, overbought technical indicators suggest caution in the short term.

More about Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC is a prominent player in the construction industry, focusing on delivering infrastructure projects and building services across the UK. The company is known for its expertise in construction and engineering, catering to both public and private sector clients.

Average Trading Volume: 312,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £515.5M

