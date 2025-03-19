Galileo Resources Secures Mining License for Kashitu Zinc Project

The latest update is out from Galileo Resources ( (GB:GLR) ).

Galileo Resources PLC has been granted a 10-year small-scale mining license for the Kashitu zinc project in Zambia, located near the historical Kabwe mine. This development positions the company to potentially advance towards open-pit mining in high zinc content areas, contingent on further project evaluation and partnership opportunities. This license is a strategic step for Galileo in enhancing its operations and engaging with the local community, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

Galileo Resources PLC is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with zinc and other base metals, with a market focus on projects in Zambia.

