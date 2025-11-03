Galilee Energy Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Galilee Energy Limited ( (AU:GLL) ).

Galilee Energy Limited has appointed Mr. Joseph Graham as the new CEO to enhance operational and technical capabilities, focusing on current Queensland assets and new growth opportunities. Mr. Graham, with over 25 years of industry experience, is expected to drive the company’s growth strategy, leveraging his extensive network and expertise gained from working with major energy firms across three continents.

More about Galilee Energy Limited

Galilee Energy is advancing towards becoming an integrated and diversified sustainable energy company, focusing on supplying natural gas to the east coast market of Australia. The company owns the Glenaras Gas Project in Queensland’s Galilee Basin, which is one of the largest uncontracted natural gas resources in the region. The project is notable for its environmental credentials, including the production of fresh water for crop production and low CO2 levels.

Average Trading Volume: 782,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.66M

