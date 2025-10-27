Galera Therapeutics Sells Assets to Biossil Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galera Therapeutics ( (GRTX) ) has shared an update.

On October 15, 2025, Galera Therapeutics entered into an Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement with Biossil Inc., selling its dismutase mimetic assets, including avasopasem and rucosopasem. This transaction, completed by October 21, 2025, involved Biossil assuming liabilities related to these assets, including obligations under the Blackstone Agreement, thus shifting financial responsibilities from Galera to Biossil.

Spark’s Take on GRTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRTX is a Underperform.

Galera Therapeutics exhibits significant financial instability with consistent losses and negative equity, heavily impacting its overall score. The technical analysis indicates bearish market momentum, and the valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. The absence of positive earnings call data or corporate events further contributes to the poor stock performance outlook.

More about Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing innovative therapeutics. The company primarily develops dismutase mimetic assets, including avasopasem and rucosopasem, which are product candidates aimed at addressing unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 125,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.78M

