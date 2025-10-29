Galaxy Digital Integrates with Coinbase Prime to Enhance Institutional Staking Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Galaxy Digital ( (TSE:GLXY) ) has provided an announcement.

Galaxy Digital Inc. has announced its integration with Coinbase Prime, enhancing institutional access to secure and scalable staking solutions. This collaboration allows Coinbase Prime clients to utilize Galaxy’s high-performance staking infrastructure, positioning both companies as leading custodial, staking, and liquidity solutions providers for ETFs and ETPs. The integration signifies the maturation of the staking ecosystem and addresses the growing demand for reliable digital asset services among institutions. Galaxy’s extensive validator network and Coinbase’s trusted custody create a robust platform for institutional clients to diversify their staking activities and generate liquidity. This move further solidifies Galaxy’s position in the digital asset industry, following previous integrations with other custodial platforms.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GLXY) stock is a Buy with a C$46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galaxy Digital stock, see the TSE:GLXY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GLXY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GLXY is a Outperform.

Galaxy Digital Holdings is well-positioned with strong profitability, a robust balance sheet, and strategic growth initiatives in AI and digital assets. The upcoming Nasdaq listing and UK expansion are significant positives. However, revenue volatility, cash management issues, and recent crypto market challenges weigh on the score. The technical analysis indicates potential near-term volatility, and the valuation reflects both optimism and inherent risks. Overall, while the company has a solid foundation for future growth, investors should remain cautious of market volatility and regulatory challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GLXY stock, click here.

More about Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc. is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, offering solutions that advance finance and artificial intelligence. The company provides institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. Additionally, Galaxy develops and operates data center infrastructure to support AI and high-performance computing, with a significant presence in North America and offices worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,473,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.43B

Find detailed analytics on GLXY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue