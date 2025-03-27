Gala Technology Announces Director Retirement

Gala Technology Holding Limited ( (HK:2458) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gala Technology Holding Limited has announced that Mr. Leung Ming Shu, an independent non-executive director, will retire by rotation and will not seek re-election at the 2025 annual general meeting. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Leung’s contributions and confirmed there are no disagreements or issues to be addressed with shareholders regarding his retirement.

