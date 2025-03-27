Gala Technology Announces 2024 Annual Results

The latest update is out from Gala Technology Holding Limited ( (HK:2458) ).

Gala Technology Holding Limited has announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2024. The announcement complies with the relevant listing rules and will be available on both the company’s and the Stock Exchange’s websites. This release is significant as it provides stakeholders with comprehensive insights into the company’s financial performance and governance practices, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Gala Technology Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the technology sector. It operates with a focus on developing and providing innovative technological solutions, with its shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

