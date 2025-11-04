Gaia, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Gaia Inc ( (GAIA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Gaia Inc presented to its investors.

Gaia, Inc., a conscious media and community company, operates in the global video streaming industry, offering a diverse range of content focused on seeking truth, transformation, alternative healing, and yoga. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a 14% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by a strategic price increase in subscriptions and the launch of a proprietary AI model aimed at enhancing user engagement. Gaia’s financial performance for the quarter was marked by a revenue increase to $25 million, a rise in gross profit to $21.6 million, and a steady member count growth to 883,000. Despite a net loss of $1.2 million, the company achieved its seventh consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, which improved to $0.9 million. Looking ahead, Gaia’s management remains optimistic about leveraging technology and community initiatives to drive future growth and enhance member experiences.

