G2 Goldfields Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

The latest update is out from G2 Goldfields Inc ( (TSE:GTWO) ).

G2 Goldfields Inc. has expanded its leadership team by appointing Jacqueline Wagenaar as VP of Investor Relations and promoting Roopesh Sukhu to VP of Business Development in Guyana. Wagenaar will lead capital market initiatives and the spin-out of G3 Goldfields Inc., while Sukhu will focus on regional growth and partnerships in Guyana. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen G2’s efforts in advancing the Oko Gold Property and engaging with local partners, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maximizing asset potential.

More about G2 Goldfields Inc

G2 Goldfields Inc. is a company specializing in gold exploration and development, with a focus on the Guyana region. The team is known for its involvement in the discovery of significant gold resources and the development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana’s largest gold mine.

YTD Price Performance: 49.49%

Average Trading Volume: 159,286

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$731.1M

