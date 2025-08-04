FWD Group Clarifies Share Price Range in Stabilisation Period

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

FWD Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1828) ) has shared an announcement.

FWD Group Holdings Limited issued a clarification announcement regarding a clerical error in a previous disclosure about the price range of shares during a stabilisation period. The correct price range is HK$37.10 to HK$38.00 per share. This correction does not affect any other content in the original announcement, maintaining the company’s transparency and accuracy in its financial communications.

More about FWD Group Holdings Limited

FWD Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial services industry. It primarily focuses on providing insurance and investment services, with a market focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Average Trading Volume: 1,889,448

For detailed information about 1828 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

