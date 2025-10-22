FVCBankcorp Reports Strong Earnings Growth in Q3 2025

Fvcbankcorp ( (FVCB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fvcbankcorp presented to its investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is a Virginia-chartered community bank that serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, and professional service entities in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. The bank operates with a focus on relationship banking and has a network of full-service offices across Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

In its latest earnings report, FVCBankcorp, Inc. announced a significant increase in net income, with a 19% rise in quarterly net income and a 61% increase in year-to-date net income. The company reported a net income of $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to improved net interest income and a strong focus on core deposit growth.

Key financial highlights include a 10% increase in net interest margin and a 13% improvement in net interest income compared to the previous year. The bank also reported a 10% annualized growth in core deposits and maintained strong credit quality with a significant reduction in loans past due. Additionally, the company’s balance sheet remains well-capitalized, with all regulatory capital ratios exceeding the required thresholds.

Looking ahead, FVCBankcorp’s management remains optimistic about future growth prospects, anticipating strong loan originations in the fourth quarter supported by liquidity from core deposit growth. The company continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value through disciplined loan growth and strategic investments in technology solutions to improve operational efficiency.

