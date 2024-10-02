Future plc Announces Significant Share Buyback

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future plc has actively bought back 81,459 of its own shares on October 1, 2024, with prices ranging from £10 to £10.12, averaging at £10.06 per share, which will be cancelled. This transaction is part of a larger buyback program since May 22, 2024, totaling over 3 million shares at a cost of nearly £33.7 million. The company now holds no shares in treasury, with 112,006,567 shares remaining in issue.

