‘A Real Bloodbath,’ Says Investor About Dell Stock

The last week was a real punch to the stomach for stocks big and small, as the markets tanked following President Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was one of the many stocks that suffered large losses.

The global firm will certainly be exposed to trade disruptions, as roughly half of the company’s revenues come from international markets. The U.S. technology firm lost over 20% of its value during the first week of April.

And yet, investor Danil Sereda believes there is an opportunity despite – and perhaps because – of the precipitous drop.

“Dell Technologies stock has dipped ~20% in the past 5 days, creating a massive buying opportunity due to its strong AI server business and financial performance,” asserts the 5-star investor.

Sereda explains that Dell’s potential growth surrounding its AI server business remains sounds – with its sales backlog surging to ~$9 billion towards the end of February (a good chunk of this coming from a major $5 billion deal with Elon Musk’s xAI).

And the good times should keep on rolling, notes Sereda. The Total Addressable Market for AI servers is expected to grow by a CAGR of 34.3% between 2024 and 2030, reaching $837.83 billion by the end of the decade.

“What’s not to like here?,” the investor asks.

In addition, the firm’s net income has been on an upwards trajectory, with revenues rising 7% in Q4 2025 while operating expenditures decreased by 8% year-over-year.

“No growth deterioration in sight, as long as I can see it,” emphasizes Sereda.

Of course, the investor is not blind to the turmoil that the tariffs are inducing across the board. Still, Sereda believes that demand for AI servers is “less price elastic,” meaning that customers will have no choice but to absorb any price increases.

“In times like today, real wealth is built – as investors say, one should buy when there’s blood on the Street, and looking at Dell right now, we see a real bloodbath,” adds Sereda, who is rating Dell a Strong Buy. (To watch Sereda’s track record, click here)

This seems to be the majority opinion on Wall Street as well, where 11 Buy and 3 Hold ratings give Dell a Strong Buy consensus rating. Its 12-month average price target of $137.17 has an upside north of 90% in the coming year. (See DELL stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue