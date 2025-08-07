Future Machine Limited Delays Prospectus for Rights Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited ( (HK:1401) ) has shared an announcement.

Future Machine Limited has announced a delay in the despatch of its Prospectus related to a proposed Rights Issue, initially scheduled for 11 August 2025, now postponed to 25 August 2025. This delay affects the timetable for the Rights Issue, which involves offering one Rights Share for every two existing shares held by shareholders. The revised schedule outlines key dates for the Rights Issue process, impacting shareholder transactions and the company’s capital raising efforts.

Future Machine Limited, formerly known as Sprocomm Intelligence Limited, is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,054,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.5B

