Future Generation Global Limited Reports Strong Portfolio Performance

Future Generation Global Limited ( (AU:FGG) ) has provided an announcement.

Future Generation Global Limited reported strong performance for its investment portfolios in June, with the Future Generation Global portfolio increasing by 2.3% and outperforming the MSCI AC World Index (AUD) by 0.2%. Over the past 12 months, this portfolio has achieved a 20.8% return, surpassing the index by 2.8%. The Future Generation Australia portfolio also showed growth, increasing by 1.7% and outperforming the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 0.3%, with a 12-month return of 10.8%. The company’s success is attributed to its active investment strategy and diversification across fund managers and strategies, which has been effective despite global market volatility. Yarra Capital Management, a key fund manager, has significantly contributed to this performance. The announcement highlights the company’s focus on maintaining lower risk compared to the broader market, reinforcing its strong industry positioning.

More about Future Generation Global Limited

Future Generation Global Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing diversified investment portfolios. The company offers two primary investment portfolios: Future Generation Global (ASX: FGG) and Future Generation Australia (ASX: FGX), targeting global and Australian markets, respectively. The company is known for its active investment approach aiming for long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

