Future Generation Global Limited Announces Director’s Increased Shareholding

Future Generation Global Limited ( (AU:FGG) ) has shared an update.

Future Generation Global Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities, specifically involving Geoff Wilson. The change, effective from July 21, 2025, includes an on-market purchase of 18,047 ordinary shares, increasing the indirect holdings to 6,028,671 shares. This transaction reflects the director’s increased investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Future Generation Global Limited

Future Generation Global Limited operates within the investment industry, focusing on providing investors with exposure to global equities. The company aims to deliver both capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of international companies.

Average Trading Volume: 327,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

