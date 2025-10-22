Future Corporation Reports 6.5% Increase in Net Sales for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future Corporation ( (JP:4722) ) has issued an update.

Future Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 6.5% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 1.1%. The company’s equity ratio improved to 64.6%, and it announced an increase in annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, reflecting a positive outlook on future performance.

More about Future Corporation

Future Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating under the securities code 4722. The company is involved in various sectors, though specific industry details and primary products or services are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 173,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen191.8B

