Fusion Fuel Green Announces Reverse Share Split to Meet Nasdaq Compliance

Fusion Fuel Green ( (HTOO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, Fusion Fuel Green PLC announced a 1-for-35 reverse share split of its Class A Ordinary Shares, effective July 11, 2025. This move aims to raise the minimum bid price of the shares above $1.00 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. The share consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 27.4 million to about 783,376, with no fractional shares issued. This strategic decision is crucial for maintaining the company’s Nasdaq listing, which is vital for its market visibility and investor confidence.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTOO is a Underperform.

Fusion Fuel Green’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, with ongoing losses and negative cash flows, combined with bearish technical indicators and a negative P/E ratio reflecting significant financial challenges. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data does not provide additional insights to improve the score.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC is a growing energy company that provides engineering, advisory, and fuel distribution solutions through its brands Al Shola Gas and BrightHy. The company serves clients across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors and is actively expanding into new verticals and geographies to support energy transition and infrastructure resilience.

Average Trading Volume: 819,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.43M

