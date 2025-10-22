Fusion Finance Expands into Insurance with New IRDAI Certification

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Fusion Finance Ltd ( (IN:FUSION) ) is now available.

Fusion Finance Limited has received a Certificate of Registration from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, allowing it to operate as a ‘Corporate Agent (Composite)’ under the Insurance Act, 1938. This approval enables the company to solicit insurance products to its customers, potentially broadening its service offerings and strengthening its position in the financial services market.

More about Fusion Finance Ltd

Fusion Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing microfinance solutions. The company has recently expanded its offerings to include insurance products, enhancing its market presence and service portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 36,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 29.2B INR

For an in-depth examination of FUSION stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue