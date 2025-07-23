Furukawa Electric Sets Selling Price for Secondary Share Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Furukawa Electric Co ( (JP:5801) ) has issued an update.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. has announced the determination of the selling price for its secondary offering of shares, which was resolved at a recent Board of Directors meeting. The secondary offering involves a significant number of shares, with a portion allocated to international investors, excluding the United States and Canada. This move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially strengthen its market position.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical and electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of electrical components and systems. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engages in various market segments, including international markets in Europe and Asia.

