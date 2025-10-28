Funding Circle Executes Share Buy-Back on LSE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ) is now available.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a buy-back of 16,449 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its previously announced share buy-back program. This transaction, involving shares purchased from Investec Bank plc, is intended to be held in treasury, impacting the company’s share capital structure and potentially influencing shareholder voting rights.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FCH) stock is a Hold with a £133.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funding Circle Holdings stock, see the GB:FCH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FCH is a Neutral.

Funding Circle Holdings Limited’s overall score reflects strong earnings call results and moderate valuation, tempered by mixed financial performance and technical indicators. The positive outlook from the earnings call is a significant strength, but financial and technical challenges need addressing.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company leverages technology to connect borrowers with investors, facilitating business growth and expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 678,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £373.4M

