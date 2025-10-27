Funding Circle Executes Share Buy-Back on LSE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ) is now available.

Funding Circle Holdings plc announced the purchase of 32,605 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a previously announced buy-back program. This transaction is intended to hold these shares in treasury, affecting the total voting rights and share capital structure, which may have implications for shareholder notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FCH) stock is a Hold with a £133.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funding Circle Holdings stock, see the GB:FCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FCH is a Neutral.

Funding Circle Holdings Limited’s overall score reflects strong earnings call results and moderate valuation, tempered by mixed financial performance and technical indicators. The positive outlook from the earnings call is a significant strength, but financial and technical challenges need addressing.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FCH stock, click here.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company facilitates peer-to-peer lending, connecting investors with businesses seeking financing, and is a prominent player in the online lending market.

Average Trading Volume: 673,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £373.4M

For a thorough assessment of FCH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue