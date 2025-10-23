Funding Circle Executes Share Buy-Back on LSE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ).

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a buy-back of 63,231 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 122.00p to 126.80p per share. This move is part of a previously announced buy-back program and results in the company holding 396,246 shares in treasury, with a total of 304,345,330 shares in issue. The buy-back could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market, thereby increasing the value of remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FCH) stock is a Hold with a £124.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funding Circle Holdings stock, see the GB:FCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FCH is a Neutral.

Funding Circle Holdings Limited’s overall stock score is driven by a positive earnings call reflecting strong growth and customer satisfaction. However, financial performance concerns, particularly in cash flow and leverage, along with bearish technical indicators, weigh on the score.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through its online lending platform. The company is known for facilitating peer-to-peer lending, connecting investors with businesses seeking capital.

Average Trading Volume: 667,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £350.9M

