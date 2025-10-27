Fulu Holdings to Consider Special Dividend at Upcoming Board Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Fulu Holdings Limited ( (HK:2101) ).

Fulu Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on November 7, 2025, to consider and potentially approve a special dividend. The outcome of this meeting could impact the company’s financial strategy and influence shareholder and investor decisions, as the approval of the special dividend remains uncertain.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2101) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fulu Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:2101 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fulu Holdings Limited

Fulu Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with its operations based in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Average Trading Volume: 154,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$633.4M

See more data about 2101 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue